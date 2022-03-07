Peach State RB receives first SEC offer from Alabama

DJ Braswell, three-star running back from Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia, probably didn't expect his first SEC offer to come from the University of Alabama. The Tide extended an offer during his first trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for Junior Day.

"I think its pretty cool because Coach Saban offered me right in front of my face," Braswell said. That's like a kid’s dream come true moment. It was my first time visiting Alabama. My mom, dad, sister, cousins and grandparents went with me.

"Coach Saban said that I have all the talent and ability, but if I don't wanna work hard that this isn't the school for me. I love to work and think that Alabama is a great school where I would fit in."

So what does Braswell like about the Crimson Tide after the first visit to the Capstone?

"I like that the coaching staff was amazing," he said. "Alabama is one of the best football programs. It's really just the legacy it holds. Who wouldn't wanna to go to Alabama and play for one of the best programs in the country?"

The Peach State native has 15 scholarship offers, and he’s already considering an early decision.

"They are at the top of the list," Braswell said of Alabama. "I just like the legacy of all the good players who have been there. I would like to commit in the spring or before my (senior) season begins."

Braswell had 80 carries for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He has an official time of 10.7 in the 100-meters.

Watch junior season highlights!