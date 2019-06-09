Chief Borders, 2021 athlete from McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, was among the top players who competed on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

"It went great,” Borders said. "I had fun. It's a great place to be. I worked at outside linebacker with Coach Sunseri. Everything was great. I worked out and I got to chill and be around the Bama every day life. Just balled out.

"What I really like about it is they are all about business. If you go there you gotta be ready to eat. Coach Sal just told me everything I needed to work on which was my first step."

Coach Saban made a kind gesture to the talented athlete from the neighboring state.

"I most definitely talked to Coach Saban," he said. "He gave me an oatmeal cream pie. He never does that. He likes me."

The University of Alabama is one of several schools extending an early scholarship offer. He doesn't have any earlier favorites. He does have a strong connection to the Crimson Tide coaching staff.

"I know every last one of the coaches even the ones who came from Mississippi State," Borders said. "Coach Baker is also my uncle. I have my own connection with all of them."