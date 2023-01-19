Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has reportedly interviewed for a vacant NFL coaching position.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rappaport, the New England Patriots interviewed O'Brien for their offensive coordinator position. The Patriots are one of 10 NFL teams with an offensive coordinator opening, and O’Brien is considered a top candidate in New England.

O’Brien was hired by the Patriots in 2007 after 13 years as a college assistant at his alma mater Brown University and at Georgia Tech. He later served as New England’s offensive play-caller from 2009-11. He then became the head coach at Penn State (2012-13) and for the Houston Texans (2014-20) before joining Alabama last season.

In addition to O’Brien, the Patriots have interviewed or reportedly plan to interview Oregon run game coordinator Adrian Klemm, Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson and Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell. The Patriots also interviewed an internal candidate, tight ends coach Nick Caley.