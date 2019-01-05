SAN JOSE, Calif — Patrolling the sidelines of his former college team, Dee Milliner experienced a moment of empathy.

Milliner, a former NFL first-round draft pick in 2013, was on the field last week to take in Alabama’s 45-34 victory over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. While the majority of the night was spent in celebration, the former Crimson Tide cornerback couldn’t help but sympathize when watching freshman Patrick Surtain II struggle against Heisman winner Kyler Murray and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb.

After all, it wasn’t too long ago that Milliner found himself in a familiar position. He made sure to pass that along to Alabama defensive backs coach Karl Scott.

“Hey, Coach, I’ve been through the same thing,” Milliner said to Scott during the game. “I was a freshman here in his shoes, and got roasted.”

Surtain, a member of the SEC’s All-Freshman team, experienced one of the worst games of his young career against the Sooners. The former five-star recruit allowed eight receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets and earned a 54.9 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.

After his brief stop with Scott, Milliner made sure to make his way over to the freshman to make sure his head was in the right place.

“He just told me to stay focused on the task at hand,” Surtain said. “He said to always keep your head up and always have that next-play mentality. Just never give up on a play knowing that thing might go bad, but you always have to keep your head up.”



