Pair of Alabama LB pledges talk Champions Cookout, meeting other commits
Alabama took care of recruiting the linebacker position early in 2024. The Crimson Tide secured four four-star LB prospects — Abduall Sanders, Luke Metz, Darrell “Duke” Johnson and Jaedon Harmon — ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news