Orgeron says 'no disrespect' but Alabama remembers his post-game remarks

They say elephants never forget. Don’t expect Alabama players to either.

It’s been two years since LSU beat Alabama 46-41 inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The sting of that defeat still lingers for a few Crimson Tide players. So does the resentment toward Tigers players and coaches for their antics following the final whistle.

After the game, a few LSU players made their way over towards recruits attending the game, telling the Alabama targets to reconsider their interest in the Tide. Things like that happen frequently following big wins. However, LSU wasn’t done.

Once the Tigers made their way into the visiting locker room, head coach Ed Orgeron delivered a spirited speech about what to expect from the Alabama versus LSU rivalry.

“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting,” Orgeron said at the time. “We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide what? [Expletive] you.”

The speech was intended to be shared only within the confines of the locker room. However, an LSU player live-streamed it causing it to viral over social media.

Best believe Alabama players heard the message.

“We all know [what happened] the last time LSU came here,” running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. “So with that weighing on us, we’ve got a way of approaching this week. We still feel that feeling from when they came here two years ago and they beat us on our home turf, and we feel like we’ve gotta respond to that.”

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Orgeron was asked what kind of reception he expected from Alabama fans as LSU makes its first trip back to Bryant-Denny Stadium since his speech. The head coach did not answer the question but did express regret that his post-game message reached the public.

“That was something that was made in a privacy of a locker room,” Orgeron said. “I wish it wouldn’t have gotten out. I meant no disrespect to anybody at Alabama."

While Robinson apparently still holds a grudge, other Alabama players took a different approach when asked this week about LSU’s post-game celebrations.

“That was my freshman year. That was in the past,” said linebacker Christian Harris, a native of Baton Rouge, La. “I think right now, we just need to focus on doing what we’re supposed to do, executing out our game plan for this week to give us the best opportunity to have the outcome that we want.”

Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, a native of Wisner, La., had a similar response, stating the team is “not worried about that” heading into Saturday’s matchup.

“We just worry about getting better this week,” he said, “focus on what we’ve gotta do to go into this game and be dominant.”

Still, Mathis made it clear that Alabama has no plans of letting something like that happen again. Robinson feels the same way.

“That’s something that we keep lingering,” Robinson said. “We make sure people know just the disrespect that was with that, how it made us feel and everything we’ve gotta do to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Last month, LSU announced that Orgeron reached an agreement with the school to no longer serve as the head coach following this season.

No. 2 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 in the SEC) is currently a 28.5 favorite over LSU (4-4, 2-3) for Saturday’s 6 p.m. CT kickoff. The game will be televised on ESPN.