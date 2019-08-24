The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Duke football next Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia in the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Crimson Tide opens as a 34 point favorite against Duke who was 8-5 last season under first-round draft pick at quarterback Daniel Jones. Today, Kyle Henderson, the Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com interviews Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News Observer to get intel on Duke football.

00:40 - Mindset of Duke football going into week one

2:00 - Quentin Harris steps in for Daniel Jones at quarterback

3:15 - Deon Jackson is a name to know for Duke

5:00 - David Cutcliffe’s message to his team

6:30 - Duke will start two freshmen at the tackle positions

8:00 - Duke’s strength on defense, the secondary

9:40 - Blue Devil’s pass rush

11:00 - What does Duke have to do to stay close

12:30 - Duke has gained experience from playing Clemson

14:00 - What’s realistic in this game

15:30 - Wiseman gives his take on Clemson football