One week out: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Duke Football
The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on Duke football next Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia in the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Crimson Tide opens as a 34 point favorite against Duke who was 8-5 last season under first-round draft pick at quarterback Daniel Jones. Today, Kyle Henderson, the Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com interviews Steve Wiseman of the Raleigh News Observer to get intel on Duke football.
On The Show
00:40 - Mindset of Duke football going into week one
2:00 - Quentin Harris steps in for Daniel Jones at quarterback
3:15 - Deon Jackson is a name to know for Duke
5:00 - David Cutcliffe’s message to his team
6:30 - Duke will start two freshmen at the tackle positions
8:00 - Duke’s strength on defense, the secondary
9:40 - Blue Devil’s pass rush
11:00 - What does Duke have to do to stay close
12:30 - Duke has gained experience from playing Clemson
14:00 - What’s realistic in this game
15:30 - Wiseman gives his take on Clemson football
