On Location Report: Smith, Russaw give updates on Alabama prior to visit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — For the first time in eight seasons, Carver High School completed the first goal en route to a state championship — a region title.
Led by defensive line duo Qua Russaw and James Smith, the Wolverines won their eighth region championship in school history against a Patriot team that won the region in three-consecutive seasons.
Tide Illustrated caught up with both four-star prospects after the Wolverines 22-19 win on Thursday.
"We worked for this all summer," Russaw said. "Blood, sweat and tears. We had to keep playing hard and everyone had to do their job."
Russaw made sure the defense and the rest of the Wolverine defense slowed down the Patriots' running attack led by Anthony Rogers. The four-star running back finished with 97 yards on 17 carries but was held to less than 10 yards on the ground in a scoreless second half, thanks to the pursuit of Russaw and company.
“The defense stepped up tonight," Russaw said. "We’re going to need that in the playoffs. We played great defense. The offense didn’t get a few drives to go their way, but the defense stepped up.”
Russaw's relentlessness received national attention, garnering more than 26 offers, including 10 from SEC schools such as Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The 6-foot-3 lineman recently took an official visit to Gainesville to watch the Gators-LSU game.
Russaw spoke highly of the Gators but remains open in his recruitment.
"Florida was awesome and they definitely got up there," Russaw said. "I'm looking at them more, but that visit just put them up there."
The No. 9 recruit in Alabama said he will be in attendance for Alabama's game against Mississippi State on Saturday. He also reiterated that he and Smith are "still going together" as both players have taken most of their official visits together and will do so again this week at Alabama.
"My relationship with (Alabama) is real tight, we talk," Russaw said. "I think highly of them. They lost to Tennessee, but they are still the standard. I still think highly of them."
Not to be outshined by his teammate, Smith came up in huge situations to seal Carver's victory on Thursday. Along with a bevy of tackles, Smith recorded two pass breakups including one late in the fourth quarter which forced a Pike Road field-goal attempt from 29 yards.
Like Russaw, Smith has more than 20 scholarship offers from virtually every Power 5 school in the country, including Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Smith remained quiet about his recruitment, noting that he's focused on winning a state championship with the Wolverines.
"I've been talking to Alabama, but I've been talking to everybody you know," Smith said. "Like I told y'all before, I'm not focusing on college, I'm focusing on (Carver) right now and this team."
The 6-foot-4 lineman has taken the same three official visits as Russaw in 2022 and also confirmed he will also be in attendance for the Alabama-Mississippi State game.
"They are legit, good environment and winning," Smith said. "It's just Bama. They lost but they are still the standard. I just feel like it's going to be a good game to watch."
While remaining mum about any further updates with the Crimson Tide, Smith said he and Russaw will see the Auburn-Arkansas game and the Georgia-Tennessee game over the next two weeks.