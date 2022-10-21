MONTGOMERY, Ala. — For the first time in eight seasons, Carver High School completed the first goal en route to a state championship — a region title. Led by defensive line duo Qua Russaw and James Smith, the Wolverines won their eighth region championship in school history against a Patriot team that won the region in three-consecutive seasons. Tide Illustrated caught up with both four-star prospects after the Wolverines 22-19 win on Thursday. "We worked for this all summer," Russaw said. "Blood, sweat and tears. We had to keep playing hard and everyone had to do their job."

Russaw made sure the defense and the rest of the Wolverine defense slowed down the Patriots' running attack led by Anthony Rogers. The four-star running back finished with 97 yards on 17 carries but was held to less than 10 yards on the ground in a scoreless second half, thanks to the pursuit of Russaw and company. “The defense stepped up tonight," Russaw said. "We’re going to need that in the playoffs. We played great defense. The offense didn’t get a few drives to go their way, but the defense stepped up.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Xb3cgUXVhIFJ1c3Nhdy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0l2 N0xDT3hPZE8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JdjdMQ094T2RPPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEphbWVzIEJlbmVkZXR0byAoQGphbWVzX2JlbmVkZXR0bykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYW1lc19iZW5lZGV0dG8vc3Rh dHVzLzE1ODMyNTgyOTAzNDc0NzQ5NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Russaw's relentlessness received national attention, garnering more than 26 offers, including 10 from SEC schools such as Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The 6-foot-3 lineman recently took an official visit to Gainesville to watch the Gators-LSU game. Russaw spoke highly of the Gators but remains open in his recruitment. "Florida was awesome and they definitely got up there," Russaw said. "I'm looking at them more, but that visit just put them up there." The No. 9 recruit in Alabama said he will be in attendance for Alabama's game against Mississippi State on Saturday. He also reiterated that he and Smith are "still going together" as both players have taken most of their official visits together and will do so again this week at Alabama. "My relationship with (Alabama) is real tight, we talk," Russaw said. "I think highly of them. They lost to Tennessee, but they are still the standard. I still think highly of them."

Not to be outshined by his teammate, Smith came up in huge situations to seal Carver's victory on Thursday. Along with a bevy of tackles, Smith recorded two pass breakups including one late in the fourth quarter which forced a Pike Road field-goal attempt from 29 yards.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYW1lcyBTbWl0aCBjYXVzaW5nIG1vcmUgaGF2b2MgaW4gdGhlIGJh Y2tmaWVsZCBmb3JjZXMgUGlrZSBSb2FkIHRvIHB1bnQuIFRoZSBXb2x2ZXJp bmVzIGxlYWQgMjItMTkgd2l0aCBzaXggbWludXRlcyBsZWZ0IGluIHRoZSBn YW1lLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQUJZSFM5ak5WVyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FCWUhTOWpOVlc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSmFtZXMgQmVu ZWRldHRvIChAamFtZXNfYmVuZWRldHRvKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2phbWVzX2JlbmVkZXR0by9zdGF0dXMvMTU4MzI4MDAxNzY0 MzI3NDI0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIxLCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=