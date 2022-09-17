TRUSSVILLE — It's rare for Hunter Osborne to have a quiet game, especially during his senior season.

But the four-star Alabama commit dealt with a bevy of double teams on Friday. Pair that with a conscious effort by Hoover to avoid the defensive lineman led to a quiet night for Osbourne as he tallied just four total tackles and a tackle for loss as Hewitt-Trussville fell to Hoover 17-7.

To try and get him more involved, Osborne showed his versatility on the defensive line, taking reps at both ends and even playing some nose guard.

"It's crucial to not be a one-trick pony," Osborne said. "I didn't come into the game expecting to play interior D-line, but I was called up for it and I did the best I could."

Osborne said he was having a constant conversation with his coaches trying to scheme where they could put the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder, but the Buccaneers stayed a step ahead of the Huskies as Hoover tallied 236 yards of total offense on the night.

The senior's ability to play multiple different positions will serve him well at Alabama. Osborne committed to the Crimson Tide on Aug. 1, citing his relationships with Defensive Line Coach Freddie Roach and his fell for the program as major factors during his recruiting process.

"As time went on and I took all of my official visits, I realized Alabama was home," Osborne said. "That was the best place that fit me and it's the best place that fit me personally. I know I can take my game to the next level at The University of Alabama."

While Osborne looks ready to step onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, he said he still needs to fine-tune his game a bit more before he travels to Tuscaloosa.

"I need to work on my pass rush," Osborne said. "You always have to get bigger and stronger especially since I'm going against the best of the best at The University of Alabama. I want to put a few pounds more pounds on the body and get more muscular."

Before he officially moves in, Osborne said he plans to make one more official visit to Tuscaloosa in December, but there is no official date set.