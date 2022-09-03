Alabama commit, Wilkin Formby , not only dealt with both of those aspects on Friday, but he thrived, not allowing a sack or a pressure in Northridge's loss to Hillcrest 30-23.

On one hand, the size coupled with raw strength makes a player stand out, especially for an offensive line. On the other, you're lined up with players who are six inches to a foot shorter than you, who are just trying to get underneath your hands and use speed to get around the block.

"I feel like I unexpectedly played a little bit higher," Formby said. "We had an off week and that whole week I was like "Play low, play low, play low" because I know these are shorter guys and powerful. They come off the ball so my only regret really is coming off the ball lower. I really wish I did that and I feel like giving 100% effort every play instead of conserving energy. But I'm getting my stamina up every week just getting used to playing games."

While he was not completely thrilled with every aspect of his game on Friday, Formby also understands that it's a process toward becoming a more complete tackle. The four-star prospect also acknowledges that in order to be that all-around offensive lineman he also needed to "set the tone" against the Jaguars region rival.

Formby said "at the next level you have to be nasty," an aspect of his game he displayed racking three pancake blocks as well as a litany of blocks at the next level. It's that edge that got him recruited to one of his favorite schools as a child.

"I remember being in my bed as a kid saying 'God please help me go to Alabama,'" Formby said. "Then I got older and I realized that there are so many opportunities and great teams out there. It's also a lot more than just being from here. A lot of it came down to (offensive line coach Eric Wolford) coming to Alabama. We had a great relationship prior to his last (job) at Kentucky. We had a great relationship and it carried over better than I could have even imagined at Alabama."

Formby was the first of five offensive linemen to commit to the Crimson Tide as the team prepares to graduate four starters.

The Northridge senior talked about how special it is to be a part of such a big offensive lineman class.

"It's awesome," Formby said. "I just feel so comfortable around the guys. It's a bunch of great guys and we have similar personalities. I think we'll be able to compete well with each other and the defense as well. I think it's a great group that wants to help each other strive and get better."