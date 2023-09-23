Friday night featured two of the top teams in Tennessee featuring a number of highly touted players, including Max LeBlanc, George MacIntyre, Cameron Sparks, and others. On the Alabama side, the main star was four-star commit Amari Jefferson. Jefferson was instrumental in helping lead Baylor School to a 31-24 victory last night. Early on, Baylor school jumped out and, at one point, had a 24-7 lead over Brentwood Academy, but that's when MacIntyre and company started their comeback. MacIntyre and company tied things up 24-24 early in the fourth quarter, which was followed by some back-and-forth battles between the two teams. Ultimately, running back Shekai Mills-Knight carried it in for the game-winning touchdown. Based on the back-and-forth nature of the game, there were some standouts. Here is a look at how some of the top prospects fared.

Jefferson had a solid showing on the night, playing his role mostly while excelling when given opportunities. There were some struggles in the passing game due to erratic throws, but when the game got close, Baylor School turned to Jefferson to help move the chains. On several occasions, Jefferson created separation where he didn't get the ball, with most of his catches coming in traffic. Jefferson finished the night with 6 for 60+ yards.



LeBlanc had a strong showing at his tight end position, making plays in the passing game but showing some real dominance in the run game, helping Baylor School move the ball for more than 150+ yards on the ground. LeBlanc did have a touchdown catch and a couple of big third-down conversations when the game got close. He's clearly a mismatch when they aim to throw him the ball. You can expect his versatility to be used when he gets to Columbus.

MacIntyre is the real deal. He will certainly push for his five stars and deserves all the praise he's received to this point. On the night, in a game where Brentwood Academy was clearly outmanned, he masterfully put together solid numbers (with zero turnovers), including three eye-opening touchdowns. The No. 1 player in the state passed for over 250+ yards and three touchdowns. MacIntyre has a lengthy frame that could easily add weight, but that aside, he has the vision and poise and can make darn near every throw on the field. He also has some nimbleness to get upfield and convert for first downs. Alabama is very much in the thick of this recruitment, and it would be safe to say he's priority No. 1. More to come on his thoughts on the Crimson Tide.