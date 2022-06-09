Ole Miss commitment loves championship culture at Alabama

Jordan Lockhart, 2024 four-star linebacker from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, attended the Alabama camp on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder clocked a 4.5 40-yard dash and impressed the Tide coaches. He met with Nick Saban after camp and was informed of his latest offer.

"This is big for me and my family," Lockhart told BamaInsider on Thursday after receiving an offer from the University of Alabama. "Coach Saban spoke words of wisdom. He told me to stay focused, stay the course, and shared his championship quote with me that I actually use daily.

"He also reminded me that it’s more than football. It’s about doing the right thing. It’s about being ready, not just on the field, but off the field. This was my second time to attend the Nick Saban Football Camp."

Lockhart was also in Tuscaloosa last summer. He had another opportunity to showcase his talent to the Alabama coaching staff where he worked with the inside linebackers.

"The camp was absolutely amazing," he said. "I enjoyed and soaked in every moment of being there and competing. The coaches, including Coach Saban, were challenging and pushing us out there whether it was a stretch or drill. No matter what it was we were challenged by the Alabama coaching staff to do it to its highest ability.

"I enjoyed working with inside linebackers coach, Pete Golding. It was an honor and blessing for me to showcase my talent and hard work ethic in front of Nick Saban along with the Alabama coaching staff of what I can contribute to their program potentially in the future."

Lockhart committed to Ole Miss in January. He visits Ole Miss on Friday, and will camp at the University of Arizona on Sunday. He is still committed to the Rebels, but it's evident Alabama is a major contender in his recruitment.

"I am just going through my recruiting process right now," Lockhart said. "My focus is to be the best player I can be and to help my team win a championship. I will let everything else fall into place when the times comes. Overall, I am just trusting the process.

"I love everything about Alabama. I can’t explain how this offer made me and my family feel. I love the championship culture that’s built down there in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. I’ve been studying Coach Saban and the Alabama culture since I started playing football. It was a dream and absolute honor meeting Coach Saban face-to-face."

Lockhart said he will return to Alabama on October 8 for the Tide's home game against Texas A&M.

