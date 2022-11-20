Alinen has done his part to help his team be in a position to compete for a state title. When he received his UA All-American jersey, he was caught in-between mixed feelings between celebrating the accomplishment and understanding there's still more football to be played.

"It's surreal to know that I'm almost done with my high school playing career," said Alinen. "I've been able to create some great memories here, but the good thing is that I'm not done, and neither are we, as long as we go out and handle our business. I know if we band together, we can reach the goals we set as a team. On the other hand, receiving my All-American jersey means I get to go against the best of the best on a major stage. It's something that I'll remember for the rest of my life."

With Alinen set to play in the Under Armour All-American game in early January, he confirmed that despite some of the Tide's on-the-field struggles, he is ready to finish his high school career and get on the field for the Crimson Tide.

"Alabama may have faced a little bit more adversity than typical, but they played some tough opponents this season," he said. "I know the culture is strong, and we're bringing in a strong class to help. I think the future is still very bright. Plus, we still have some guys that we are going after that could shake things up, especially on the defensive side of the ball,."

Alinen continued, as he detailed some of his targets he is pushing for to finish the 2023 class.

"On the offensive side, we are all but set, maybe looking at one more spot if something falls into place, but on the defensive side, I know we want to get Keon Keeley. Then the two friends from Alabama, and then we're looking for a linebacker. So I think we could still be in store for a wild finish on the recruiting end; I plan to do my part when given the opportunity."

Alinen will have his next opportunity to recruit in-person at the Iron Bowl when he will be in town.

"I think that game will have great energy, and we have the opportunity to generate a lot of momentum to close out the regular season. I also want to be there and help recruit but, more importantly, build those relationships. Trying to pressure a guy into a decision can push them away, but if you focus on creating a bond, people notice that."

Losing two games in a regular season is something that hasn't happened in over a decade. Alinen's mindset has never wavered.

"I'm ready to get to Tuscaloosa as a player and help silence the noise about Alabama. We plan to get in and work hard, doing things to the standard and culture built before us. Nick Saban is our Coach, and we will battle for him...Roll Tide!"