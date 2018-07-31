Caden Clark, three-star tight end from Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, announced his commitment via Twitter to Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. Clark visited the Crimson Tide on Saturday for the Champions Cook-Out.

"I was blown away," Clark said of his visit. "Alabama is on another level from the coaches covering everything to how beautiful campus was. One of the best parts was the players panel and hearing how much the players respect and love Coach Saban."

Clark also had the opportunity to speak with Coach Saban during the trip.

"It was an amazing experience," he said. "He focused mainly on how much he can prepare me to become a man and get my degree."

Clark is commitment No.6 for the Crimson Tide in the 2020 recruiting class.



