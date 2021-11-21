Ohio lineman takes in first visit to Alabama, earns offer

Austin Siereveld, 2023 four-star offensive guard from Lakota East High School in Liberty Township, Ohio, attended his first Alabama game with his parents on Saturday. He added a new offer from the University of Alabama during the visit after meeting with Nick Saban.

"It was awesome," Sierveveld said regarding the latest offer. "The facilities were awesome, and the game was fantastic as well.

"It was my first time there. The atmosphere was electric. I also got to tour the facilities. Everything is top of the line."

Siereveld spoke about his conversation with Coach Saban and first opportunity to meet offensive line coach, Doug Marrone.

"It was amazing," he said of meeting Coach Saban. "He said they watched my film. They really like me and love my footwork. The best part of my visit was meeting Coach Saban.

"I also talked to Coach Marrone. He really likes my film; how I can run block well and likes my footwork. He is a coach that I want to play under."

It wasn't just one thing that stood out to the Ohio lineman about his first visit with the Tide. He hopes to return before making a decision.

"I like everything," he said when asked what stands out about the Crimson Tide. "I liked it all. Both of my parents went with me. Hopefully, we will get back."

Siereveld has 10 offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan State, Notre Dame and West Virginia. He has a few schools on his short list, but he is keeping those schools to himself at this time.