Offer from Alabama left Qua Russaw speechless.

Qua Russaw, 2023 linebacker from Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama, collected offer No. 18 on Wednesday after speaking to Alabama assistant coach Charles Kelly. Alabama has kept tabs on Russaw throughout the season and decided to extend a scholarship offer prior to the visit to Tuscaloosa next weekend.

"I got a text from Coach Kelly," Russaw said. "He told me that he liked my film, and he has been watching me a lot this season. He told me to call him. He asked me how I thought my season was going, and I told him I thought it was going good.

"He said he loved my tape. He's been watching my tape. Coach Kelly said he wanted to wait to offer me when I came to visit and meet with Coach Saban, but he didn't want to wait. He went ahead and offered me."

Russaw had not been in a lot of contact with Alabama prior to his offer. He is excited about the new addition to his offer sheet and looks forward to the visit next week.

"I felt excited," he said. "I was really excited about it. I was speechless. I haven't really visited Alabama yet. I camped there this summer, but didn't really do anything besides the camp.

"I am going to go down for the Tennessee game next week. I'll talk to Coach Saban when I go down there. What really stands out to me about Alabama is their work ethic."

Russaw does not have any early favorites at this time. He has visited Auburn, Florida State and Georgia this fall. He hopes to visit Clemson at some point this season. He said he did not grow up a fan of a particular school, but his family supports Auburn.

The 6-foot-3, 228-pound defender has recorded 11 sacks this season. He said schools are recruiting him as an inside or outside linebacker. His biggest strengths are his speed and getting to the quarterback.

Junior season highlights!