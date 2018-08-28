TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The chatter from Alabama’s offseason centered around who will be taking snaps at quarterback, not who will be protecting him.

Starting center Ross Pierschbacher couldn’t even escape quarterback questions when he returned home this summer. It turns out the people of Cedar Falls, Iowa are curious if it’ll be Jalen or Tua as well. There’s been far less interest in Alabama’s offensive line.

“That’s a good thing,” Pierschbacher said. “It seems like we’re either getting crapped on or people don’t talk about us… we kind of like just flying under the radar, getting better.”

If there’s been any mention of Alabama’s line, it’s on the right side where the Crimson Tide will look to break in two five-star sophomores. Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills were listed as starters at right guard and right tackle respectively on the depth chart Alabama released Monday.

This spring, Alabama started Wills at guard with Leatherwood at tackle. The two remained there until they were flipped a couple of weeks into preseason camp. Initially, Alabama head coach Nick Saban called the move “experimental.” However, Monday’s depth chart revealed the switch to be more permanent.

“I think just young guys, both very talented, just trying to get them in the right spots so they can play fast,” Pierschbacher said. “I think Jed’s more of a rangy guy, so I think that’s why tackle suits him better. Leatherwood’s really good in short spaces, so I think that was a good move for them. Just getting their confidence up, knowing the game plan, getting as many reps with those two.”

