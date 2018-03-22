TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The hype around Alabama’s youth movement on offense has predominantly centered around the up-and-coming skill players.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the list of talented sophomores as does receiver DeVonta Smith, who caught Tagovailoa’s 41-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime of the national championship game. Jerry Jeudy is the Crimson Tide’s leading returning receiver, while fellow sophomore wideout Henry Ruggs III led the team in receiving touchdowns last season. Then there’s five-star Najee Harris and equally talented Brian Robinson who should form a deadly duo at running back for years to come.

Those players are worthy of the excitement they bring into camp. However, in order for them to experience the breakout season’s they’re projected to have, they’ll need a little help up front.



Alabama returns all but one of its starting offensive linemen with center Bradley Bozeman as the lone departure. Although, the Crimson Tide could see a couple of young faces on the line as well this spring.

With Matt Womack out with a broken foot, Alabama will have the opportunity to get some of its young talent first-team reps across the line. That began Tuesday as Jedrick Wills worked at right tackle with the first-team offense, while Alex Leatherwood manned the second-team left tackle spot.

“I just really like both of those young players,” Saban said. “I think you hate it when a player's not out there competing and playing like Matt [Womack] won't be able to do this spring, you hate to see guys get injured, but he'll be back in the fall and I think this will just give these young guys more reps and a better chance to sort of make progress themselves and acquire more knowledge and experience that's only going to help them get better."