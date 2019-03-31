TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are a couple of things you come to expect from Alabama’s spring scrimmages. First and foremost, don’t go into them hoping to come away with any stats. The other thing you can typically count on is head coach Nick Saban stating a need for depth and improvement across the team.

Both of those rang true inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as the Crimson Tide held its first scrimmage of camp. As per usual, Saban showed confidence in Alabama’s returning starters while challenging younger players to emerge into more significant roles.

“I think we have some really good players, we have some guys that can play winning football,” Saban. “To me, we don’t have enough. We don’t have enough depth on our team. We don’t have enough guys that execute with confidence, playing fast.”

The roughly 158-play scrimmage marked the eighth of 15 spring practices which will conclude with the A-Day game on April 13. Another common trend at this point in camp is for the defense to reign supreme. While offensive players are still busy building up chemistry, sloppy mistakes tend to lead to turnovers end other defensive triumphs.

That’s where things appeared to take a turn from the norm Saturday. While only a select few were privy to the happenings inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium, the snippets and nuggets leaked from the workout seemed to indicate that offense carried the day. Saban even hinted at that in his post-scrimmage news conference.

“I think offensively, for the first scrimmage, we executed pretty well today,” Saban said. “Obviously we have a little more experience.”

