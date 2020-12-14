Patrick Surtain II was asked Monday what advice he’d give to opposing defensive backs who draw the unfavorable task of defending DeVonta Smith. Before the Alabama cornerback could answer the question, the reporter suggested prayer might be the best option.

That wouldn’t hurt, but defensive backs are going to need a little more than that when it comes down to stopping the nation’s top receiver.

“My advice would be to be locked in,” Surtain said. “Stay focused. You’re gonna get a competitive dude that’s gonna keep on working to get what’s his. He’s a dominant player and you just got to stay locked in.”

Through 10 games, Smith leads the nation with 1,397 receiving yards while ranking second in receptions (83) and receiving touchdowns (15). Despite recording a season-low three receptions for 22 yards against Arkansas, the star receiver saw his name rise in the Heisman Trophy race after he returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown.

Smith currently has the third-best odds to win the award as he’s listed at 15-2 by the FanDuel Sportsbook. While the Heisman has gone to a quarterback nine of the last 10 years, many view the senior as the nation’s best player and believe he can become the first receiver to claim the honor since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.

Monday, Smith was given the opportunity to add to that hype as he was asked if he felt he was the nation’s best receiver. However, in his typically humble fashion the softspoken Amite, La. native passed on the chance to praise himself.

“I just go out and I do my job,” Smith said.

Smith’s job this week will be to wreak havoc against a Florida secondary that ranks sixth in the SEC and tied for No. 78 in the nation, allowing 242.3 yards per game through the air. As Surtain suggested, expect the Gators to be locked in on the Alabama receiver at all times Saturday.

“Obviously he’s got electric, scheme-breaking speed,” Florida head coach Dan Mullen said. “He’s a great route runner. He’s a very, very polished football player with running his routes, the discipline of his routes. Then he has hands that he makes some absolutely spectacular catches. I think a pretty good combination. That makes him a very dangerous player out there on the field.”