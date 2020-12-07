“Show class, have pride, and display character. If you do, winning takes care of itself.”

Those are the words of Alabama coaching legend Paul “Bear” Bryant. More than three decades after the head coach’s passing, they remain the ethos of the Crimson Tide. It’s something quarterback Mac Jones made sure to point out during a players-only meeting heading into last week’s emotional matchup against LSU.

“Just that we wanted to go out there this past week and just try and win with class,” Jones said of his message. “That’s what we always do because Coach Saban has set that standard here, and I think we’ve done a good job of that this year. Obviously, there’s more games to be played, and we have to continue to do that.”

While Alabama did its best to dispel any sense of revenge heading into last week’s matchup against LSU, it was obvious that the Tigers’ antics following last year’s game left a bit of a sour taste in the Tide’s mouth.

LSU snapped an eight-game losing streak to Alabama last season with a 46-41 victory inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following the game, the Tigers let the Tide know about it.

Alabama watched as LSU gathered together on the 50-yard line in Bryant-Denny proclaiming that “this is our house from now on.” They saw Tigers players approach their recruiting section, teasing incoming players to reconsider their college decision. And everyone heard LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s profanity-laced locker room speech.

Following last weekend’s 55-17 dismantling of LSU inside Tiger Stadium, Alabama could have easily given the Tigers a bit of their own medicine. Although, outside of some mild social media banter, Alabama kept things classy.

“That’s how it’s always been here, even before the years I’ve gotten here,” linebacker Christian Harris said. “We just try to go out and win with class. We don’t really focus in on all the hype and talking during the game. We just try to go out there, execute and do what we’re supposed to do. If we win the game, then that’s how it is.”