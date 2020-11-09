Alabama’s trip to Baton Rouge, La. this week is currently in doubt amid COVID-19 concerns at LSU.

During his Monday press conference, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron announced that his team was dealing with a small outbreak of the virus. According to a report from The Athletic, the Tigers have had four players test positive with several more out due to contact tracing. The report states that LSU is down to just one scholarship quarterback — freshman TJ Finley — and is currently without any active tight ends or long snappers.

“Can’t go into detail," Orgeron said during his Monday Zoom call with reporters. "It’s a very fluid situation. I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID and we do have some players that have quarantined. I can’t tell you the numbers.”

SEC requirements state that teams must have a minimum of 53 scholarship players available, including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen. According to The Athletic, LSU currently meets those requirements.

However, SEC rules also state that “should an institution determine there are compelling reasons why it cannot begin a contest regardless of the scholarship and position minimums above, the institution may request to have the game rescheduled or, if the game cannot be rescheduled, for the game to be considered a no contest by presenting data (including total number of players not available to participate) outlining reasons why the game should not be played as scheduled.”

LSU previously had its Oct. 17 game at Florida postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Gators’ program. That game was moved to Dec. 12, the week before the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama’s lone remaining open date is on Dec. 12, while LSU is booked until after the conference championship game. Theoretically, the game could be played after the SEC Championship Game, assuming both teams failed to qualify. However, Alabama is currently undefeated and on track to represent the SEC West in Atlanta.

The SEC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the game will be played within the next 24 hours.