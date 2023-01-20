TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Nate Oats hinted at a potential return for injured guard Nimari Burnett during his Friday press conference.

Burnett, who has missed the last nine games due to a wrist injury, has been able to practice in a limited role according to Oats.

"He's been able to shoot on the side," Oats said. "He's got the cast and brace off. He's had a bit of a heavy tape job, but shoot we're going to see how he responds. (Athletic trainer Clarke Holter) is talking to the surgeon who did the surgery. He's getting close."

When news of Burnett's injury broke on Dec. 13, Oats said the guard would be out "six-to-eight weeks" noting that the team didn't want to bring him back on the floor with a cast on like it did with Herb Jones.

With that timeframe in mind, Burnett would potentially be available to return by Alabama's trip to Norman where it would face Oklahoma as a part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. While he has made significant progress, Oats said Burnett will need another x-ray before getting back onto the floor.

"He's been in practice the last two days, he hasn't been cleared to do everything in practice, but enough," Oats said. "I think (Holter) is going to speak to the surgeon after these two practices and see where he's at. I think he'll probably have to get another x-ray from what I understand to see where he's at. He's real close, he's getting real close here in the next few games."

Burnett started Alabama's first nine games and was averaging 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds, but he made his presence felt on defense. During Alabama's 71-65 victory at previously top-ranked Houston on Dec. 10 he played a big role in limiting Cougars guard Marcus Sasser to 9 points on 2 of 11 shooting.