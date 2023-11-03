TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball should be at full strength when it begins its season next week. After dealing with a few minor injuries throughout the preseason, Nate Oats said Friday he expects all of his players to be available for Monday’s opener against Moorhead State.

Alabama was without senior Mark Sears (groin) and freshman Davin Cosby Jr. for its preseason scrimmages against TCU and Wake Forest. However, Oats said the two guards have been “full-go” in practice this week.

After transferring in from Ohio last year, Sears earned second-team All-SEC honors, averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 37 starts. He shot 40.6% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc.

Sears is once again expected to take on a big role for Alabama this season as he teams up with Hoftsta graduate transfer Aaron Estrada and Cal State Fullerton transfer Latrell Wrightsell Jr. as well as returning sophomore Rylan Griffen in the Tide’s backcourt.

“It’ll be good to see Aaron and Mark play together in the backcourt,” Oats said. “Can they feed off each other? Latrell’s been good, Rylan’s been a lot better. I think our backcourt will be much improved in what we saw in the scrimmage and the exhibition with everyone being healthy.”

After missing the scrimmage against TCU, West Virginia forward transfer Mouhamed Wague (foot) and freshman forward Mouhamed Dioubate (knee) both saw time in the exhibition against Wake Forest. Dioubate had 3 points and a pair of rebounds over 14 minutes while Wague came down with four rebounds over 10 minutes.

“Wague’s really starting to come around,” Oats said. “He’s only been able to practice full-go for a couple weeks now, but him and [Nick] Pringle will both be able to play, and we’ll be able to go small with Grant [Nelson] playing there some and Jarin [Stevenso] maybe playing at the 5 some.

“I think our depth will be good. We’re gonna play the way we’ve always played here. We’re gonna play fast, we’re gonna play hard and take a lot of threes. The faces will be a little bit different when we roll them out there Monday.

No. 24 Alabama will host Moorehead State on Monday at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.