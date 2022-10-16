Dioubate is an impressive player to watch play at his size. When you watch his AAU film from this past summer, he does an incredible job leading the fast break with the ball in his hand and can finish with both hands. The natural southpaw shows the ability to go to either side of the basket and feel comfortable. He also has a knack for knowing where the open teammates are when he is penetrating the lane. He has a slow release on his jump shot that will certainly get better in college, but he has the potential to have a decent to good outside shot-making ability as well.

He will certainly fill a hole on the team as he will likely fill Brandon Miller’s spot if he leaves for the NBA Draft after his freshman season. Someone that Dioubate comps to is former Alabama, and now Pelicans star Herb Jones. In the open floor at his size, he can make plays for his teammates, but he can also create his own opportunity at the rim. Dioubate has a better outside shot coming out of high school than Herb did but has a way to go to be what Herb was defensively.

Dioubate is a terrific addition to this class and will fit in nicely in Alabama’s offensive system. Nate Oats loves having stretch forwards who can play the 3 and 4 spot, and step out and hit some 3’s. Alabama now sets its eyes on the looming commitment of top 50 player Kaden Cooper who is also expected to commit before the end of the month. This class is set up to be another top-10 recruiting class for Alabama and continues the momentum Nate Oats and staff have had going over the past few years.