TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Cornelius Nunn’s spring has bared fruit. The Miami Palmetto High School defensive back has participated in elite events, stood out during his high school’s spring workouts and seen his offer list grow in size because of it.

Most recently, however, it was his speed that earned him an opportunity. Nick Saban liked what he saw from the safety enough to offer him a scholarship after a camp performance that included a 40-yard-dash that left an impression on everyone that watched it.

“I ran a 4.4.7 and then I worked out for them,” Nunn said of his time in Tuscaloosa. “I went 4-for05 in one-on-ones. Nick Saban saw my last rep, when I was sticking an Alabama commit. That’s when they offered me.”

The Tide joins a long list of power conference school on Nuun’s offer list. And while he doesn’t name a frontrunner in the process, he says Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn and Miami are the school in the tick of the race to land his commitment.

“Oklahoma offered the same day as Alabama, but I haven’t been out there yet,” Nunn said. “I’m trying to get out there, though.”

It’s unlikely that Nunn will have time to visit Oklahoma before he announces his commitment in July 2, but he wouldn’t rule out the possibility completely. What he does know, however, is that announcement is coming on that date no matter.

“I want to announce on my mom’s birthday, so that’s why I’m doing on July 2,” Nunn said. “That’s when it’s going down,”

Nunn recently attended Florida State’s camp but did not work out after incurring a minor shin injury to at Alabama the day before. FSU has not offered him a scholarship and will not figure into his recruitment.