Alabama’s season is one step closer as the Crimson Tide updated its roster for the coming season. A new version of Alabama’s roster surfaced in the SEC’s official media guide for this week’s SEC Media Days, thus giving us our first look at the heights and weights of Alabama’s 2018 class along with what number they’ll be wearing this season.

Alabama’s biggest addition comes in four-star offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor, who weighed in at 6-foot-3, 342 pounds. He’s followed by JUCO transfer defensive lineman Tevita Musika, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 338 pounds. Offensive lineman Tommy Brown becomes the fifth Alabama player listed at 6-foot-7, joining offensive linemen Matt Womack, Scott Lashley and Elliot Baker as well as defensive lineman Raekwon Davis. Walk-on tight end Cam Stewart is still Alabama’s talent player at 6-foot-8.

Four-star athlete Slade Bolden was listed as a wide receiver on the SEC’s media guide despite being listed as a defensive back on Alabama’s official website. Bolden spent the spring working with the safeties but was a standout on offense during high school.

There were a few weight changes from Alabama’s last updated roster. Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn dropped nine pounds down to 299 pounds, while linebacker Jarez Parks dropped from 256 pounds to 251 pounds. Meanwhile, punter Skyler DeLong put on nine pounds up to 189 pounds, while JUCO defensive back Saivion Smith went from 198 pounds to 200 pounds.

Here's a look at the new roster information for Alabama's newcomers.