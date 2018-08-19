Alabama’s final preseason scrimmage was closed to the general public Saturday. However, BamaInsider.com was able to track down information from some exclusive members in attendance. Here are some highlights from the day.



— Tua Tagovailoa started with the first-team offense, but there wasn’t a true starter on the day. Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts took the same number of reps with the first and second unit.

— After a nightmare first scrimmage, Hurts was vastly improved Saturday. He still ran with the ball a lot but also flashed his arm on multiple occasions. The highlight of his scrimmage came when he hit freshman Jaylen Waddle on a 75-yard strike down the sideline. The ball was said to be dropped in perfectly from Hurts to his fellow Houston, Texas native.

— Both Hurts and Tagovailoa threw two touchdowns and did not throw an interception, according to a source. The quarterback battle appears a lot closer than some are making it out to be and could extend into the season.

