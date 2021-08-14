Nuggets from Alabama's first fall scrimmage
Football was back in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday as Alabama held its first scrimmage of fall camp. The workout was closed to the public, but between Nick Saban’s post-practice press conference and a few nuggets from sources, we learned a few things about the Crimson Tide as it moves closer to its season opener against Miami in three weeks.
Here’s a look at what we uncovered.
Saban pleased with Young's performance
Bryce Young took home MVP honors during his last outing inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, passing for 333 yards and touchdown on A-Day. According to sources, the sophomore starter didn’t quite match that performance Saturday. However, he did put up another solid display while showing good command of the offense.
