National Signing Day, the biggest day of the recruiting calendar, is next Wednesday and the drama is building for some of the nation's top recruits. Uncommitted prospects are finalizing their plans while some verbally committed players are wondering if they need to rethink their decisions. This week we take a closer look at the major storylines and important prospects fans need to be following in each conference. Up next is the SEC. MORE NSD PREVIEWS: Flip watch, predictions for the ACC TEAM RECRUITING RANKINGS: ACC | BIG TEN | BIG 12 | PAC-12 | SEC | OVERALL

Advertisement

BIGGEST DRAMA

Since his late spring decision to commit to Georgia over Nebraska and USC, the only drama surrounding top-ranked quarterback Dylan Raiola was related to his cross-country transfer to Buford (Ga.) High School for his senior season. That was until news broke earlier this week that his recruitment wasn't quite over. The nation's second-ranked prospect will likely take a visit to the campus in which he and his family are most familiar, Nebraska, during the final weekend of the open period for the 2024 class. Naturally, there is considerable buzz for Raiola flipping from Georgia to Nebraska given the timing of the trip, so it becomes arguably the top individual storyline to track going into next week.

*****

TEAM RANKINGS

Ryan Williams (Caleb Jones/Rivals.com)

With a potential Raiola departure dominating the news, the grasp Georgia has on the SEC's top class feels thin at best. Just days ago, it looked like Kirby Smart's program was in for a relatively quiet Early Signing Period, with a focus on maintenance more than addition, but now the Raiola storyline flips that on its head. Lose the five-star passer and the door is busted wide open for a new leader atop the nation's most competitive conference – mainly Alabama. The Crimson Tide have shot up the top 10 in December thanks to the latest rankings update and the reclassification of five-star commitment Ryan Williams from the 2025 class up to 2024. Alabama also has a bevy of targets still out there to potentially add next Wednesday from blue-chippers such as pass rusher Solomon Williams, running back Daniel Hill, cornerback Zavier Mincey, linebacker Bradley Shaw and others. Should Nick Saban and company add some volume from this list, the race for the SEC's top class could be very close. Elsewhere in the league, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee each sit in the top 15 of the rankings one week out. The Tigers have surged under High Freeze of late, snagging top-five overall recruit and top in-stater Cam Coleman in the process. Auburn looks like a near lock for a top-10 finish with many additional targets still in front of the program going forward such as Shaw, offensive linemen Coen Echols and Favour Edwin. The Tigers are also working the flip game heavy and it starts at the top with five-star safety KJ Bolden, but also includes multiple Alabama commitments and at least one Florida pledge in Amaris Williams. Texas A&M, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Kentucky also sit within the top 25 of the team rankings.

*****

TOP THREE SEC COMMITS

Recruiting drama aside, at least for now, and Raiola showed impressive consistency in transitioning to Buford High as a senior. Sure, he was joined by several talented teammates at one of the Peach State's top programs, but he upped his level of competition and lived up to the five-star hype in learning a new system and flashing big-play potential along the way. Raiola is known for his physical prowess and big arm, leading many to labelling him a gunslinger, but he showed the ability to process and protect the football in 2023 in amassing 34 touchdowns against just one interception. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

A prototypical edge talent from the state of Missouri, Nwaneri has been in the top-overall prospect conversation for the better part of 2023 because of his premium position value and overall athletic profile. The Missouri commitment, who was linked to Georgia and Oklahoma before picking the Tigers, stands an intimidating 6-foot-5, 250 pounds and he can work blockers on the inside or out. He has enough twitch to set the edge and play contain against running backs and of course works with enough bend to attack the passer. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MISSOURI FANS AT POWERMIZZOU.COM

The reigning Elite 11 MVP has closed the gap on Raiola heading into the all-star circuit, with each standing within the top-five nationally in the class. Sayin followed the offseason showcase events with a dominant senior season, throwing for more than 2,300 yards and 24 touchdowns for the third straight campaign -- only this time completing a staggering 75 percent of his passes along the way. The Alabama commitment is known for his processing and accuracy, and no passer has been able to match Sayin's standard over the last calendar year. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

FLIP ALERT

Will he stick with Georgia or flip to the program that his family has been synonymous with in Nebraska? The timing of the final visit just before signing day feels telling.

The longtime Florida State commitment is being pushed by in-state Georgia and Auburn, which may be the biggest threat to the Seminoles when all is said and done. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FSU FANS AT THEOSCEOLA.COM

LSU and Texas are looking for a change of heart from the Texas A&M commitment. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

The new 2024 wide receiver may not ink with anybody next week, leaving the door open for Auburn, LSU, Texas and others going into the New Year.

Filsaime has been committed to Florida since April, but in-state Texas has trended for the elite safety in recent weeks. A late official visit to Austin could seal the deal for this flip. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA

*****

PREDICTIONS