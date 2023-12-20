There was drama, excitement and even some delay during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Most, but not all, of the day's top football commitments came off the board with an announcement and a filed Letter of Intent. Late signatures, and at least one major delay, carried the NLI day conversation well into the night. Here is what Rivals is tracking as the dust settles Wednesday.

Advertisement

JORDAN SEATON PUSHES THINGS BACK

Jordan Seaton (Adam Friedman/Rivals.com)

If not for Smith, the No. 1 offensive tackle going radio silent on signing day would have become the top story to track. Coming into the day there was certainly chatter suggesting Colorado commitment Jordan Seaton could be considering additional programs beyond the Buffs. Maryland and Tennessee remain in the thick of the conversation but now there's nothing preventing Alabama, Florida and others from also reengaging the five-star lineman. Sources around Seaton told Rivals not to expect a signature on Wednesday, so Thursday and potentially Friday become key dates in the race for the five-star talent. Colorado lost out on some close calls during the day, but with the needs up front and the prestige of the nation's best offensive lineman on the commitment list, it has to be Deion Sanders' top priority to close out this recruitment. Seaton seemed to have referenced indecision when he took to social media on Tuesday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL25sdDNld0lqZGEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ubHQzZXdJamRhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvcmRhbiBT ZWF0b24gKEBKb3JkYW5TZWF0b25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0pvcmRhblNlYXRvbl8vc3RhdHVzLzE3MzcxMzY4MDM3NzYyMzc3 NDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTksIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

THE RACE FOR NO. 1

KJ Bolden

Georgia has a strong hold on the nation's top class coming out of Wednesday, thanks in large part to flipping No. 1 safety KJ Bolden from Florida State, but there could still be some ground made up by others in the coming days and months. Certainly with five-stars like Smith and Seaton available until they're not, plenty can change near the top of the rankings. After Kirby Smart's program, Texas, Alabama, Miami and Ohio State round out the current top five recruiting classes. At least two more five-stars, Alabama wide receiver commitment Ryan Williams and Texas A&M athlete commitment Terry Bussey, are planning on signing in February. Each has recently taken visits elsewhere and could continue to do so come January. Movement from either recruit could shake things up. The race to the top is Georgia's to lose at the moment, but momentum at Texas, Alabama and even Miami should not be overlooked in the next 48 hours or beyond.

*****

DON'T FORGET ABOUT ALL-STAR GAME COMMITMENTS

Braylon Burnside

Have you heard of a silent signature? If not, get used to it because several went down on Wednesday. The prospect shares plans to make a decision on national television in January and lets the winning program know about it ahead of time, thus no prospect is announced during the Early Signing Period. Instead, we get public picks at the Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3 and the All-American Bowl on Jan. 6. The early list of those set to commit involves plenty of blueblood programs, too. Wide receiver Braylon Burnside will pick between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Defensive back Zavier Mincey will choose between Alabama, Miami, Florida and Florida State. Two-way athlete Daniel Hill has a slew of SEC options to his name, too. Others could be added to this list in the coming weeks, so the "available" players coming off the board will surely make an impact on the team rankings or at least in the perception department.

*****

QUICK HITTERS