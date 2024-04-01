TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball received a heroes’ welcome Sunday as Crimson Tide fans flocked to Tuscaloosa National Airport to congratulate the team on its first-ever berth in the Final Four.

Alabama is now deeper than it has ever been in the NCAA Tournament, and that’s worth celebrating. Instead of allotting the typical 30-minute enjoyment period that has followed wins throughout this month's run, Nate Oats gave his players a full 24 hours to soak up their Elite Eight win over Clemson on Saturday night.

Still, the job isn’t done.

While Alabama celebrates its biggest achievement in program history, Oats is looking to make sure he and his team don’t lose focus on the task at hand with two more wins and a possible national title on the table.

“I’ve never been in a Final Four,” Oats said. “It seemed like there was a lot of media attention when I won a first-round game at Buffalo. A couple of years we did that and made three Sweet 16s here, and the media gets big. I’m sure it’s going to go through the roof with this.

“I’m going to have to be disciplined not to be distracted from the task at hand. We’re going to have to discipline the players. … We do got to be disciplined and make sure that we get appropriate preparation time and still enjoy it.”

Next up for No. 4 seed Alabama will be its toughest test yet, a top-seeded UConn team that has won its four tournament games by an average of 27.75 points.

The Huskies are led by 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan, who recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in a 77-52 win over Illinois in the Elite Eight. Clingan is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this season. According to Oats, Alabama’s analytics team has the sophomore as the nation’s second-best big in the country behind Purdue center Zach Edey, who torched the Tide for 35 points and seven rebounds earlier this season.

That being said, Cligan isn’t UConn’s only weapon. Oats also highlighted senior guard Cam Spencer, who’s averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 44% from beyond the arc. There’s also senior guard Tristen Newton, who is averaging a team-high 15.0 points per game to go with 6.7 rebounds and could be selected as an NBA lottery pick this summer.

“You kinda go down the line, everybody they play in the rotation’s solid, good,” Oats said. “Like North Carolina had some non-shooters we were able to play off of. UConn doesn’t have that as much, so we’re going to have to come up with a sort of different game plan to try to negate Clingan.”

Alabama and UConn won’t tip off until Saturday when they are set to meet at 7:49 p.m. CT inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona. Sunday, Oats said the team will use the extra preparation time to draft up a plan to stop the Huskies while also focusing on recovery from its tournament run so far.

Alabama is hopeful starting guard Latrell Wrightsell will be able to return from a head injury that has kept him out the past two games. The extended break should also give starting forward Nick Pringle some time to rest the injured foot he’s been battling on recently.

Sunday, Oats said his team will alter its typical week of practice in order to stay fresh for its trip to Arizona.

“We’re going to make sure we get the skill up, and we’re going to do a lot of video work to show what the scout is,” Oats said. “Probably more walkthroughs than live stuff. We’re going to have to go a little bit live, just making sure that it’s controlled enough that we’re not risking any further injuries.”

From there, Alabama will focus on maintaining its recent momentum and creating even more reason to celebrate over the weekend.

“We’re fired up,” Oats said. “I mean obviously the first Final Four in school history. It’s something special. Our chaplain Scotty Hollins has been talking to this team about historic, what it’d mean to be historic. It’s historic now. Shoot, we made history.”