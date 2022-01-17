Notre Dame commitment will visit Alabama this month

Keon Keeley, Rivals100 weakside defensive end from Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, is one of the top pass rushers in the 2023 class. He posted impressive numbers during his junior campaign which included 16 sacks and 36 tackles for loss. Those numbers are almost similar to what Will Anderson (17.5 sacks, 31 TFL) did for the Crimson Tide during the 2021 season.

Anderson is projected as a top two draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft and early indications appear Dallas Turner is possibly also in line for a high draft selection the following year. Alabama is always looking for elite players who can get to the quarterback.

It's no surprise Alabama assistant coach Holmon Wiggins stopped by Keely's high school on Friday and made sure he was aware of a scholarship offer from the University of Alabama.

"It's really exciting," Keely said after receiving an offer from Alabama. "It's definitely an amazing opportunity. I have never visited, but I am going there on the (January) 29th.

"Coach Wiggins came by my school. I've heard from him a bit since my sophomore year. He is a great guy. He definitely expects the best out of you and lets that be known about Alabama. He told me he was excited to build this relationship, and that he is really happy about it. He is excited to get me up there.”

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound athlete has watched the Crimson Tide for years. He is a big fan of a few current and former Alabama stars who are or were known for getting after the quarterback during their time in Tuscaloosa.

"I've watched all their games," he said. "Obviously, Will Anderson, but I like Dallas Turner a lot. My favorite player who played edge there is Terrell Lewis who I like to learn from and other guys like Christian Miller.

"I like the expectation of being great and successful. I like the success they have had on defense and as a team. It's an amazing program."

Keely is excited about his upcoming visit to Tuscaloosa. He doesn't have any other visits scheduled at this time.

Watch junior season highlights!