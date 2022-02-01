Notre Dame commitment takes in first visit to Alabama

Keon Keeley, Rivals100 edge rusher from Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, received an offer from the University of Alabama three weeks ago after area recruiter Holmon Wiggins stopped by his school. Keeley quickly scheduled his first trip to Tuscaloosa for Junior Day this past weekend.

Keeley described his offer from Alabama as "exciting' and "an amazing opportunity." He has closely followed the Tide through the years. He noted former and current Tide players as inspirations like Terrell Lewis, Christian Miller, Will Anderson and Dallas Turner.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound pass rusher recorded 16.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss during his junior season. Alabama evaluated his tape and was eager to get him on campus. NIck Saban also visited Keeley's high school on Friday.

"What stood out to me about the visit was how much they emphasized the importance of life after football and how they prepare you for that,” Keeley said. “Coach Saban talked about what it takes to be great, and doing the things you have to do on-and-off the field.”

Keeley made it clear he was impressed with learning more about what Alabama can do for you after football. He also enjoyed eating food in Bryant-Denny Stadium. He spoke with a few players including Dallas Turner and Shawn Murphy who talked about how great the program is at Alabama and to trust the process.

"I just like how they coach and what they expect on-and-off the field," he said. "I like the importance they have in life after football.

"I am still committed to Notre Dame, but it was a great visit. I am just taking things slow. I could see myself coming back (to Alabama)."