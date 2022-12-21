Notes & Quotes from Montgomery Carver as Smith, Russaw commit to Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala.- Early Signing Day is a day that many fans circle on the calendar every year.
The drama, uncertainty, and surprises of it all, for most, lead to a frenze of activity and unpredictability.
The University of Alabama is not most.
The Crimson Tide put a bow on their top-rated class on Wednesday afternoon when the Carver duo of DT James Smith and OLB Qua Russaw announced their intentions.
Tide Illustrated was on-hand for the announcement, and below is a collection of quotes.
HEAD COACH MARCUS GARDNER
On James Smith: "James is much more quiet, but he will know everyone's assignment.
On Qua Russaw: "Russaw wants to know everything there is to know about every key he is looking for defensively.
On their progression the last four years: "Leadership. We challenged them both, time and time again. Knowing the type of culture we were looking to build here, to have two players of that caliber helping us grow as a team. Both those guys really stepped into that role this year, and that's a big reason we have the success that we did.
JAMES SMITH
On his relationship with Russaw: "When Qua first got here, he was quiet. He didn't talk much. I kept messing with him to make him talk. We've been close ever since."
On how he sees himself making an impact in Tuscaloosa: "I feel like my impact is going to be good. Competing and playing as a freshman, while having fun and winning big."
His strongest relationships on the Alabama staff: "Coach (Freddie) Roach, Coach (Pete) Golding, Coach (Charles) Kelly, pretty much the entire defensive staff."
THE MOTHER OF JAMES SMITH
On what it means to the Smith family for him to sign with Alabama: "It means so much. So, so much. Ever since he was like nine years old, he'd been saying that God told him that Nick Saban was going to come in his living room and offer him a scholarship. Here it is, his dream has come true."
Brandon Howard contributed to this story