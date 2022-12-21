MONTGOMERY, Ala.- Early Signing Day is a day that many fans circle on the calendar every year. The drama, uncertainty, and surprises of it all, for most, lead to a frenze of activity and unpredictability. The University of Alabama is not most. The Crimson Tide put a bow on their top-rated class on Wednesday afternoon when the Carver duo of DT James Smith and OLB Qua Russaw announced their intentions.

Tide Illustrated was on-hand for the announcement, and below is a collection of quotes.

HEAD COACH MARCUS GARDNER

On James Smith: "James is much more quiet, but he will know everyone's assignment. On Qua Russaw: "Russaw wants to know everything there is to know about every key he is looking for defensively. On their progression the last four years: "Leadership. We challenged them both, time and time again. Knowing the type of culture we were looking to build here, to have two players of that caliber helping us grow as a team. Both those guys really stepped into that role this year, and that's a big reason we have the success that we did.



JAMES SMITH

On his relationship with Russaw: "When Qua first got here, he was quiet. He didn't talk much. I kept messing with him to make him talk. We've been close ever since." On how he sees himself making an impact in Tuscaloosa: "I feel like my impact is going to be good. Competing and playing as a freshman, while having fun and winning big." His strongest relationships on the Alabama staff: "Coach (Freddie) Roach, Coach (Pete) Golding, Coach (Charles) Kelly, pretty much the entire defensive staff."

THE MOTHER OF JAMES SMITH