Notes and quotes from Alabama targets at Under Armour Atlanta
Jack Knowlton
•
TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Several key Alabama prospects were in action at the Under Armour camp in Atlanta on Sunday. With the focus now full on the Class of 2025 and beyond, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer will look to keep the trend of star-studded recruiting classes that Nick Saban made a routine of during his tenure.
Here's what several Alabama targets had to say about the Crimson Tide on Sunday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.