TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Two down, and A-Day to go. Alabama held its second of three spring scrimmages Saturday as the team worked inside Bryant-Denny Stadium for what Nick Saban described as an “up and down” afternoon.

After failing to record a takeaway last week, Alabama’s defense forced multiple turnovers Saturday. Despite throwing interceptions, quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were both able to generate explosive plays while putting in solid performances.

While Saturday’s scrimmage was closed to the public, Tide Illustrated was able to catch up with a few sources in attendance. Here are some of the highlights from the day.