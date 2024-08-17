TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The season opener is drawing nearer, and the workouts are becoming a bit more intense. Alabama held its second preseason scrimmage inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. First-year head coach Kalen DeBoer described the 94-play session as “the most physical scrimmage we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

While Saturday’s scrimmage was closed to the public, Tide Illustrated was able to gather some nuggets from the select few in attendance.

Here’s a look at what we uncovered.