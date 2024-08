Alabama moved inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday for the first of two closed scrimmages during preseason camp. According to first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer, the Crimson Tide took part in 102 plays, 81 of which were with the first- and second-team units, while the other 21 featured the third unit.

While Saturday’s workout was closed to the public, Tide Illustrated was able to gather a few nuggets from the select few in attendance.

Here’s a look at what we uncovered.