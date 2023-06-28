After a long wait, Alabama basketball can officially welcome Grant Nelson to its program. The North Dakota State transfer reportedly chose the Crimson Tide over Arkansas two weeks ago but held off on announcing his commitment until Wednesday when he told Jeff Goodman of his decision.

Nelson has not declared his intent to transfer to Alabama publically but is expected to join the team next week.

Nelson is coming off a junior season in which he earned All-Summit League first-team honors, leading NDSU with 17.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists per game while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 26.9% from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward also earned a spot on the Summit League All-Defensive Team, averaging a team-leading 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals.​​

The addition of Nelson should help Alabama compensate for the departure of starting forwards Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako, who all made way for the NBA. Last week, Alabama added highly-touted forward Jarin Stevenson, who reclassified to this year’s class and will be eligible to play for the Crimson Tide this upcoming season.

With Nelson and Stevenson on board, Alabama’s scholarship count moves to 11, two below the NCAA limit for men’s basketball. Earlier this week, the Crimson Tide saw graduate point guard Jahvon Quinerly enter the transfer portal. Alabama is rumored to be pursuing West Virginia transfer Joe Toussaint to replace him on the roster.

Nelson is Alabama’s third transfer addition this offseason, following Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada and Cal State Fullerton guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Along with Quinerly, the Crimson Tide saw two players transfer out of the program as Jaden Bradley joined Arizona while Nimari Burnett went to Michigan.