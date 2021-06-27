North Carolina defensive tackle has awesome experience at Alabama

Keith Sampson, 2023 defensive tackle from New Bern High School in North Carolina, made the rounds this month with visits to South Carolina, UNC, Ohio State, Georgia, Duke, Virginia and East Carolina. He arrived in Tuscaloosa on Friday for a tour of the campus and compete in the final Nick Saban Football Camp of June. His parents also joined him on the trip to the Capstone.

"The visit was awesome," Sampson said on Saturday evening. "I had a great unofficial yesterday and camp today. The opportunity to visit and meet Coach Saban and his staff of great coaches was something I've been working hard to do.

"I feel like I did good. I competed and worked hard. There is always room for more growth and development. I learned a lot of new things to improve my overall performance play and development. It was great to finish my camp season with one of the most prestigious program in college football and the greatest coach to do it."

Sampson received an offer from Alabama last month, but this was the first opportunity for the Tide coaching staff to evaluate him in-person. Sampson enjoyed the feedback he received from Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

"Coach Saban shared some great nuggets, but the two things that were impactful to me was to always keep my feet moving; not only in the sense of football alone, but to keep my feet moving in school, being the best student as well as athlete, being a leader.

"He said to keep my feet moving in my community, volunteer, helping others; keep my feet moving in my family, being the best big brother, son to my parents and all other family members. Just getting up daily, ready to do the right things on-and-off the field."