TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s defense came one play from a shutout a week after losing in a shootout.

It wasn’t quite good enough for the sixth-ranked Crimson Tide’s defense.

Bryce Young passed for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Alabama’s defense continued its domination of No. 24 Mississippi State in a 30-6 victory Saturday night — despite the last-play touchdown.

Tide linebacker Henry To’oTo’o and his teammates weren’t happy about it.

“We’ve just got to finish,” To’oTo’o said. “We wanted to shut them out with a zero. We weren’t super mad, but kind of disappointed with ourselves.”

The Tide (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from their first loss of the season, a 52-49 defeat to No. 3 Tennessee. Alabama defenders got a measure of redemption after giving up more points than any Alabama team since 1907.

The Tide appears back on track after the loss, especially the defense.

“It wasn’t always perfect execution. But to me, that’s a start,” Tide coach Nick Saban. “It’s kind of time to answer the bell and now the challenge is we need to build on that.”

The normally prolific Will Rogers and the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-3) still couldn’t reach the end zone against Alabama until the final play. It was the first touchdown Mississippi State had managed against the Tide in three meetings under coach Mike Leach, getting outscored (120-15).