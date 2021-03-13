BamaInsider - Alabama basketball rallies to beat Tennessee, advances to SEC title game

The semifinal of the SEC tournament has long been a stumbling block for Alabama basketball. Heading into Saturday, the Crimson Tide had dropped its last five semifinal appearances, last reaching the conference tournament title game in 2002.

For much of Saturday’s semifinal against Tennessee, No. 6 Alabama appeared as though it would suffer a familiar fate. However, this year’s Tide once again found a way to break through past plateaus.

Despite trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, Alabama bounced back to exorcise its demons and down Tennessee 73-68 to earn a spot in Sunday’s title game. The top-seeded Tide will now look to claim its first SEC tournament title on Sunday at noon CT when it takes on the winner of No. 2 seed Arkansas against No. 3 seed LSU.

After digging itself into a seemingly insurmountable deficit, Alabama used a 14-0 second-half run to get itself back into the game. The comeback bid was spurred on by SEC player of the year Hebert Jones, who scored a career-high 21 points to go with 13 rebounds, recording 15 of those points after the break.

Alabama guard Keon Ellis drained a 3 from the top of the arc to put the Tide up 64-61 with 4:02 remaining. Alabama wouldn’t give up its lead from there, holding on for one of its more memorable wins of the season.

Clinging to a 69-68 lead with 25 seconds remaining, Alabama sent Tennessee guard Davonte Gaines to the free-throw line with a chance to take the lead. However, he missed both foul shots. After Alabama secured the ensuing rebound, Jahvon Quinerly hit two free throws on the other end to extend the Tide’s lead 71-68 with 15.5 left to play.

Tennessee guard Victor Bailey Jr. then missed a contested 3 before Ellis put the game away with two free throws on the other end.

Ellis, who scored all seven of his points after the break, made the start in place of Joshua Primo after the freshman guard suffered an MCL sprain on his left knee during Friday’s win over Mississippi State. Primo, who earned SEC all-freshman honors, is being described as day-to-day by the university and still could return for the NCAA tournament which is set to begin next week.

Tennessee was also without a starter as forward John Fulkerson suffered a concussion and facial fracture while taking an elbow from Florida’s Omar Payne on Friday.

Along with Ellis, Quinerly also played a big role in filling in during Primo’s absence. The Tide’s sixth man recorded 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting to mark his 11th straight game in double-figure scoring.

After getting off to a dream start in Friday’s 85-48 victory over Mississippi State, Alabama had a reversal of fortunes against Tennessee. The Tide opened the game cold from beyond the arc and coupled that with careless control of the ball. After committing just nine turnovers against Mississippi State on Friday, Alabama surpassed that total by the 4:15 mark in the first half against Tennessee as it went into the break trailing 40-31. The Volunteers would extend that advantage to 48-33 with 16:56 remaining before the Tide came storming back.