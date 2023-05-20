TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy believes there are three keys in winning a postseason softball game: a strong start from the pitcher, good team defense and a key hit. The Crimson Tide didn't have any of those three elements to start Saturday's game against Middle Tennessee State, but offensive explosions in the third and fourth innings helped No. 5 Alabama softball pick up the all-important second win at the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Crimson Tide waltzed into elimination Sunday after a 12-5 win over the Blue Raiders. The victory is the Crimson Tide's 67th in regional play giving it a .858 winning percentage in the first round of the NCAA Softball tournament. Here are a few takeaways from Alabama's win on Saturday.

Salter gets chased after two innings

With questions looming over which Alabama pitcher would step in the absence of Montana Fouts, Alex Salter got her chance to step up into that role and struggled on Saturday. In her first appearance in the 2023 Tuscaloosa Regional, the junior was chased after 2 1/3 innings of work where she allowed four runs on five hits. Salter's big inning came in the bottom of the third as back-to-back walks and an error loaded the bases for MTSU. On the very next batter, the Blue Raiders made Salter pay for a slow start as Anyce Harvey's single tied the game up again after a four-run third inning gave Alabama its first lead of the game. After pitching a complete-game shutout against LIU on Friday, Jaala Torrence came in relief for Salter. The Dothan, Alabama native was able to get out of the jam despite yielding two unearned runs.

"We'll take it," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "It wasn't the prettiest but I thought Jaala came in and did exactly what we needed her to do because when I give the ball to the reliever I say, 'Leave the score the same.' ... Salter didn't have her best stuff today, but that's why you need a staff at this time of the year because you just never know."

Torrence, Alabama's temporary ace?

Every postseason run has a few unexpected heroes. In 2019, it was Caroline Hardy's single to center field to drive home the game-winning run against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City. This year the early candidate has been Torrence who has now thrown 11 2/3 scoreless innings at the Tuscaloosa Regional. The junior dazzled in picking up the sixth shutout of her career and used that performance to propel her to a strong outing in relief against MTSU. With the bases loaded, Torrence kept the bleeding to a minimum and then kept the Blue Raiders off the scoreboard for the next four innings. MTSU came to Tuscaloosa as the most potent offensive team in Conference USA leading the conference with a .298 team batting average, 253 RBIs and 16 triples. While it showed a bit of that pop through the first three innings, Torrence's pitch speed and location kept the Blue Raiders off balance all afternoon. "She had off balance a little bit," MTSU head coach Jeff Breeden said. "She does well for them. I mean everybody they got, they got a great team don't get me wrong and she did a good job against us. Hats off to her."

Offense explodes in the fifth inning