No. 5 Alabama rebounds with dominant win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A clattering of cowbells did little to rattle No. 5 Alabama’s focus Saturday evening. Already awoken by a different sea of maroon a week earlier, the Crimson Tide never appeared at risk of succumbing to another upset during a 49-9 rout of Mississippi State.

During his Thursday radio show, Nick Saban challenged his players, telling them that they were “no longer viewed as an elite team” following last week’s loss to Texas A&M. While Alabama (6-1, 3-1 in the SEC) wasn’t perfect Saturday, it took significant steps toward returning to that elite status against Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2). The victory extended the Tide’s winning streak to 14 games over the Bulldogs.

"There’s a lot of culture in the program here that our fans, our former players, people in the organization, people in the university, expect us to compete at a certain level," Saban said following the game. "We call it the ‘Bama Standard, so I thought that's we did that. We did it for 60 minutes.”

Bryce Young rebounded from his first career loss, completing 20 of 28 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Meanwhile, an Alabama receiving corps plagued by drops a week ago proved far more dependable on the night.

Roydell Williams led the Tide with 78 rushing yards on 11 carries. Brian Robinson Jr. tallied 73 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries while also recording five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama outgained Mississippi State 543-299. The Tide held the Bulldogs’ offense to -1 yard on the ground, marking the first time it has limited its opponent to negative rushing yards since 2014 when Western Carolina tallied -8 yards.

Alabama’s defense bent at times but never broke. Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense zipped down the field on its opening possession only to leave the field in disappointment as Tide defensive back Josh Jobe intercepted a third-down pass from Will Rodgers at the 29-yard line. The Bulldogs drove into Alabama territory four more times throughout the game but failed to find the end zone on any of those occasions, settling for three field goals and an interception.

Jordan Battle recorded Alabama’s first defensive touchdown of the season when he returned an interception 40 yards for a score in the first quarter. Ranging to his right on the play, the safety ranged to his right, highpointing a lofted pass from Rogers before returning it down the sideline, trucking the quarterback at the goal line. Battle picked off Rogers again in the fourth quarter.

Rogers took several big hits on the night, as Alabama’s defense sacked him times, four of those coming at the hands of Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama will host Tennessee next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.