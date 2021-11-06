No. 2 Alabama outlasts LSU in 20-14 victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Making perhaps his final return to a house he proclaimed his two years ago, Ed Orgeron provided Bryant-Denny Stadium with a scare Saturday night.

The LSU head coach delved into his bag of tricks early while a Tigers defense riddled by injuries reached into its depth to keep things unexpectedly close. However, No. 2 Alabama’s defense did enough to stave off an upset as the Crimson Tide secured a 20-14 victory over the Tigers.

The win helped Alabama (8-1, 5-1 in the SEC) avenge its 2019 loss to LSU (4-5, 2-4). Although, that redemption was proceeded by a bit of anxious uncertainty.

Trailing 20-14 midway through the fourth quarter, LSU drove inside the Alabama 10-yard line after running back Tyrion Davis-Prive broke a 37-yard gain on fourth-and-1 from the Tide 45-yard line. The Tigers were unable to capitalize on the play as the Tide forced an incompletion on fourth-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis looked as though he came up with a fumble on the preceding play. However, his strip of LSU’s Max Johnson was ruled an incompletion as the quarterback’s arm was moving forward.

LSU would get another opportunity to take the lead minutes late as Alabama quarterback fumbled the ball on the ensuing drive, giving the Tigers the ball back at the Tide 42-yard line. Once again, Alabama’s defense stood tall, forcing another incompletion from Johnson on a fourth-and-9 from the 41-yard line with 2:40 remaining.

Alabama fended off LSU one final time in the final minute as the Tigers drove the ball the Tide 30-yard line with five seconds remaining. Johnson’s desperation heave was batted down in the end zone as the home crowd burst into a mixture of relief and jubilation.

Orgeron, who reached an agreement with LSU last month to no longer serve as the program’s head coach following this season, took plenty of chances on the night.

Facing a fourth-and-4 from his own 48-yard line on the Tigers’ first possession, he dialed up a fake punt to give his team early momentum. After taking a deep snap, Avery Atkins tucked the ball up the middle before pulling up for a jump pass just before he was reached by Alabama defenders. The toss was caught by tight end Jack Mashburn who turned downfield for a 26-yard gain. The Tigers went on to score three plays later as quarterback Max Johnson hit receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for an 8-yard touchdown.

The Alabama faithful inside Bryant-Denny Stadium had hoped to witness the Tide humble Orgeron after the head coach made headlines for his post-game antics following LSU’s 46-41 victory in 2019. Instead, they watched as Alabama’s offense failed to score on its first four possessions against an LSU defense missing nine players who have started at least one game this season.

Alabama finally righted the ship offensively late in the second quarter as running back Brian Robinson Jr. tied the game with a 2-yard touchdown run, capping off a 12-play, 77-yard drive.

On LSU’s ensuing possession, the Tide’s defense helped set up another score as cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis came up with an interception off a deflected pass by linebacker Christian Harris. Starting from the LSU 39-yard line, Alabama found the end zone five plays later as quarterback Bryce Young connected with receiver John Metchie III for an 8-yard touchdown on third-and-goal.

An Alabama defense that has come under criticism several times this season, helped its offense survive its early-game woes. The Tide held LSU to just 77 total yards in the first half, limiting the Tigers to just 22 yards after its opening drive.

Alabama was led by outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who tallied 12 tackles, including 1.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss with two quarterback hurries and a pass breakup. Anderson’s four stops for a loss give him 21 through nine games, the most by a Tide player since Wallace Gilberry had 27 during the entire 2007 season.

If Anderson’s monster season continues over the next month, the defender could garner some Heisman Trophy recognition. Meanwhile, Alabama’s main contender for the award rebounded from a slow start to put up solid numbers.

Young, who entered the night as the Heisman favorite, completed 24 of 37 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. After failing to connect on a few big passes early in the game, the sophomore finally hit it big when he hooked up with Jameson Williams for a 58-yard score in the third quarter.

Williams finished the game with a team-high 10 catches for a game-high 160 yards and the score. Metchie also had a big game, reeling in nine catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. Alabama struggled to move the ball on the ground, netting just six rushing yards. The Tide outgained the Tigers 308-295 on the night.

Alabama will take a break from SEC play next week as it hosts New Mexico State at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.