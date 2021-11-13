No. 2 Alabama makes easy work of New Mexico State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama showed up a bit late for its brunch-time kickoff inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. After shaking the sleep from its eyes, the Crimson Tide woke up in time to deliver its expected drubbing of New Mexico State, cruising to a 59-3 victory against the overmatched visitors.

Alabama (9-1) was dealt a bitter first bite in the “cupcake” matchup as New Mexico State (1-9) moved the ball early before taking a surprising 3-0 lead with a 50-yard field goal from kicker Ethan Albertson. The Aggies’ time in the sun was short-lived as Alabama snapped into shape, scoring touchdowns on its next seven possessions while corralling New Mexico’s pass-happy offense.

Alabama’s victory came at a cost as a trio of Tide players left the game due to injury. JoJo Earle injured his left leg after he was tackled during a punt return in the first quarter. The freshman receiver had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Safety DeMarcco Hellams was then helped to the injury tent following a kickoff later in the quarter. In the second quarter, backup running back Roydell Williams had to be helped to the locker room after injuring his right leg on a carry. None of the players returned to the game.

Alabama was already playing without two of its starting offensive linemen as center Darrian Dalcourt (ankle) and left guard Javion Cohen (wrist) missed the game due to injury. Chris Owens slid over from right tackle to start at center while Tommy Brown manned the left guard position. Damieon George filled in at Owens at right tackle.

Alabama’s offensive awakening was led by Bryce Young, who completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of touchdown strikes to Jameson Williams as well as one to Cameron Latu. The 13 straight completions were the most to start a game by a Crimson Tide quarterback in school history.

Young finished the day completing 21 of 23 passes for 270 yards and five touchdowns. The sophomore’s handful of touchdown passes marks the 10th time an Alabama quarterback has thrown for five or more scores in a single game. Nine of those have come in the past four years.

Young now has 33 passing touchdowns through 10 games. He is just the fourth Alabama quarterback to reach the 30-touchdown plateau in a single season, joining AJ McCarron (30 in 2012) Tua Tagovailoa (43 in 2018; 33 in 2019) and Mac Jones (41 in 2020).

Williams continued to show off his big-play ability, hauling in three receptions of 30 or more yards, including touchdowns from 50 yards and 32 yards out. The junior receiver finished the day with six receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 1,028 receiving yards and 10 scores through the air over 10 games.

Brian Robinson Jr. came a yard away from reaching the century mark, rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. The senior broke a career-long 63-yard touchdown in the second quarter. With Williams sidelined, Trey Sanders saw an extended workload, picking up 66 yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts

After allowing New Mexico State to move the ball early, Alabama’s defense clamped down, forcing nine punts and a fumble over the Aggies' final 10 possessions.

The Tide’s defense registered seven sacks and 12 tackles for a loss. Will Anderson tallied two of those sacks, improving his total to 12.5 on the season. Outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. added two more sacks, giving him 12.5 on the year.

Alabama will play its final home game of the season next week as it hosts Arkansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.