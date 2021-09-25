No. 1 Alabama lights up Southern Miss in 63-14 blowout

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — LED lights danced across Bryant-Denny Stadium as No. 1 Alabama did the same thing to an overmatched Southern Miss team Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide’s 63-14 victory came as a welcomed reprieve from the start of a hectic schedule, allowing Alabama (4-0) to recover from last week’s scare in The Swamp while also serving as a tune-up for the Mississippi team traveling to Tuscaloosa next week. The win marked Nick Saban's 100th straight victory over unranked opponents.

Southern Miss (1-3) entered the game ranked third in the nation in run defense, holding opponents to 46 yards per game on the ground. Alabama surpassed that total by its third possession of the game as running Roydell Williams broke a season-high 55-yard run. The Tide went on to rack up 213 yards on the ground as it outgained the Golden Eagles 608-213 in total yards on the night.

After allowing Florida to average 6.0 yards per carry last week, Alabama held Southern Miss to 2.5 yards per attempt, including 0.6 yards per rush in the first half. While the competition figures to be much greater when No. 13 Ole Miss comes to town, the Tide’s improved run defense Saturday night should provide it with more confidence as it looks to stop a Rebels offense that is averaging 6.18 yards per touch over its first three games.

Alabama wasted no time initiating Saturday’s blowout as Jameson Williams returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The speedy receiver would add an 83-yard kickoff return for a score in the fourth quarter, becoming the first player in school history to record two kickoff returns for touchdowns in a single game. His 59 yards per attempt average on three returns is also a school record. Jameson Williams also added an 81-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Young, giving him 258 all-purpose yards on the game.

Young put on a near-perfect display, completing 20 of 22 passes for 313 yards and five touchdowns. Roydell Williams became the first Alabama back to reach the century mark on the ground this season, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jase McClellan, who started in place of injured Brian Robinson Jr. (ribs), ran for 12 yards on 97 carries while catching a 9-yard touchdown pass from Young.

Tight end Jahleel Billingsly led Alabama with 105 receiving yards on five receptions, including a 16-yard touchdown from Young. Fellow tight end Cameron Latu had two touchdown catches as part of three receptions for 57 yards.

Alabama returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium next week as it hosts Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT