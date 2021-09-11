No. 1 Alabama blows out Mercer in home opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Unsettled by a sense of complacency from his players this week, Nick Saban called for more intensity from No. 1 Alabama heading into Saturday’s matchup against Mercer. Early on, it was easy to see what the head coach was worried about.

Alabama sleepwalked to an underwhelming start against Mercer but was able to wake up in time to deliver its expected drubbing of its FCS-level opponents, rolling to a 48-14 victory in its home opener inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama (2-0) has now won 20 straight home openers dating back to a season-opening loss to UCLA in 2001. Playing in front of a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2019, the Crimson Tide took a while to give its home crowd a reason to cheer.

After leading Alabama to scores in its first five possessions during his starting debut against Miami last week, Bryce Young failed to replicate his fast start against Mercer (1-1). The sophomore quarterback took a third-down sack on his first series, leading to a three-and-out to start the game. After Alabama forced a three-and-out on the other side of the ball, it saw its second possession stalled by a pair of penalties which led to another punt.

Ultimately, it was the special teams unit that got Alabama on the board as linebacker Chris Braswell blocked a punt which running back Jase McClellan scooped up and returned 33 yards for a touchdown. The Tide was able to get things rolling a bit more from there, scoring on six of its next seven possessions.

Playing without both of its starting cornerbacks from last week’s opener, Alabama’s defense had no trouble defending Mercer’s unique offensive setup which features elements of the Wing-T offense. The Tide held the Bears to 216 yards, including just 35 yards at the half.

Five-star freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry and junior Marcus Banks both made their debut starts at cornerback in replacement of Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis. Both defensive backs recorded their first-career interceptions while putting in solid showings. Neither Jobe nor Armour-Davis was mentioned in Nick Saban’s injury report heading into the game.

Filling in for injured starter Chris Allen, Drew Sanders also recorded his first-career start at Sam linebacker. The sophomore finished the game with two tackles and a pair of pass breakups.

After setting school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns by a debut starter against Miami, Young didn’t fill the stat book quite as well against Mercer. Still, the five-star quarterback rebounded from a slow start to complete 19 of 27 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns before making way for backup Paul Tyson in the third quarter.

Freshman receiver JoJo Earle led the Tide through the air, recording seven receptions for 85 yards. He also averaged 23.5 yards on two punt returns. John Metchie III tallied five catches for 70 yards while Jameson Williams had three grabs for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Alabama will travel to Florida next week for its first road game of the season. The Gators (2-0) beat South Florida (1-1) 42-20 on Saturday.