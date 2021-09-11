No. 1 Alabama blows out Mercer in home opener
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Unsettled by a sense of complacency from his players this week, Nick Saban called for more intensity from No. 1 Alabama heading into Saturday’s matchup against Mercer. Early on, it was easy to see what the head coach was worried about.
Alabama sleepwalked to an underwhelming start against Mercer but was able to wake up in time to deliver its expected drubbing of its FCS-level opponents, rolling to a 48-14 victory in its home opener inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama (2-0) has now won 20 straight home openers dating back to a season-opening loss to UCLA in 2001. Playing in front of a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time since 2019, the Crimson Tide took a while to give its home crowd a reason to cheer.
After leading Alabama to scores in its first five possessions during his starting debut against Miami last week, Bryce Young failed to replicate his fast start against Mercer (1-1). The sophomore quarterback took a third-down sack on his first series, leading to a three-and-out to start the game. After Alabama forced a three-and-out on the other side of the ball, it saw its second possession stalled by a pair of penalties which led to another punt.
Ultimately, it was the special teams unit that got Alabama on the board as linebacker Chris Braswell blocked a punt which running back Jase McClellan scooped up and returned 33 yards for a touchdown. The Tide was able to get things rolling a bit more from there, scoring on six of its next seven possessions.
Playing without both of its starting cornerbacks from last week’s opener, Alabama’s defense had no trouble defending Mercer’s unique offensive setup which features elements of the Wing-T offense. The Tide held the Bears to 216 yards, including just 35 yards at the half.
Five-star freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry and junior Marcus Banks both made their debut starts at cornerback in replacement of Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis. Both defensive backs recorded their first-career interceptions while putting in solid showings. Neither Jobe nor Armour-Davis was mentioned in Nick Saban’s injury report heading into the game.
Filling in for injured starter Chris Allen, Drew Sanders also recorded his first-career start at Sam linebacker. The sophomore finished the game with two tackles and a pair of pass breakups.
After setting school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns by a debut starter against Miami, Young didn’t fill the stat book quite as well against Mercer. Still, the five-star quarterback rebounded from a slow start to complete 19 of 27 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns before making way for backup Paul Tyson in the third quarter.
Freshman receiver JoJo Earle led the Tide through the air, recording seven receptions for 85 yards. He also averaged 23.5 yards on two punt returns. John Metchie III tallied five catches for 70 yards while Jameson Williams had three grabs for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Alabama will travel to Florida next week for its first road game of the season. The Gators (2-0) beat South Florida (1-1) 42-20 on Saturday.
Offensive MVP — JoJo Earle
This award could go to several different candidates. Brian Robinson Jr. led Alabama with 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, while McClellan recorded a 5-yard touchdown run and a 21-yard touchdown reception following his 33-yard score on the blocked punt. However, Earle narrowly edged out those two while backing up the praise he received from Saban earlier this week.
“JoJo Earle is just a freshman, little No. 10, but I think this guy is special, he can be special,” Saban said during his weekly radio show Thursday night. “He’s also a really good returner, and we’re trying to get him to be a little bit more confident back there commanding, especially in punt return, which is what he’d really be good at. He’s a little Waddle-like when it comes to that.”
Defensive MVP — Kool-Aid McKinstry
After McKinstry appeared in just four snaps during Alabama’s season-opener last week, Saban hinted Thursday night that the freshman would receive more an opportunity against Mercer. McKinstry made the most of his first start, finishing second on the team with six tackles while recording a pass breakup to go with his interception.
Injuries
Starting Jack linebacker Will Anderson limped off the field after taking a block to the knee during the third quarter. The sophomore made a trip to the injury tent before walking to the locker room under his own power. Anderson recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, before leaving the game.
Alabama already lost one of its starting linebackers to a significant injury as Christopher Allen suffered a foot fracture against Miami that will likely end his season.