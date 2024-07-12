Alabama has put a host of players in the NBA after Nate Oats took over the program in 2019. The Crimson Tide has had six players drafted in the following seasons, while several more have found their way onto rosters after cutting their teeth in the G League and NBA Summer League. Beginning Friday, nine former Alabama players will suit up for teams in the Summer League, which runs from July 12-22 in Las Vegas. Teams will play four games from July 12-19. The top four teams will then advance to the semifinals on July 21 with the championship set for July 22. The teams that do not make the playoffs will play a fifth game on either July 20 or 21. Summer League rosters mostly feature rookies and younger NBA players as well as a few veterans and two-way players looking to earn a roster spot when the season starts. While Alabama didn’t have a player selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, several of the more recent Alabama alumni in the NBA are set to participate, including rookie Aaron Estrada, who the Detroit Pistons picked up as an undrafted free agent. Alabama’s two first-round picks in the 2023 draft, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, are also among the former Tide players participating. Here’s a look at all former Alabama players who will compete in the NBA Summer League in the coming days and how they fared last season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaWRlIEhvb3BzIOKWqu+4jyBWZWdhcyBFZGl0aW9uPGJyPjxicj5H b29kIGx1Y2sgdG8gb3VyIDkgZ3V5cyBjb21wZXRpbmcgaW4gdGhlIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkJBU3VtbWVyTGVhZ3VlP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOQkFTdW1tZXJMZWFndWU8L2E+IHN0YXJ0aW5n IEZyaWRheSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L1JvbGxUaWRlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j Um9sbFRpZGU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BNjM1dmRoQlpK Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQTYzNXZkaEJaSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBB bGFiYW1hIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEFsYWJhbWFNQkIpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxhYmFtYU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTgx MTUwOTA5NjIwMzU4Mzk5OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDEx LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Aaron Estrada — Detroit Pistons

Last season with Alabama: 13.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 4.6 apg, 44.9% FG, 31.3% 3PT Estrada played his fifth and final collegiate season with the Crimson Tide after stints at St. Peter’s, Oregon and Hofstra. He was a mainstay in Alabama’s starting lineup and helped lead the team to its first Final Four appearance in school history. While he wasn’t seen as a surefire draft pick, Estrada’s game grew immensely over his time in college and he should have a chance to compete on a rebuilding Pistons roster should he earn that opportunity in the Summer League. Detroit signed Estrada to exhibit 10 deal, which is a one-year, minimum salary contract that the Pistons can turn into a two-way deal before the regular season. Estrada will go through Summer League and training camp with the Pistons and if he’s waived, can sign with the team’s G League affiliate. Estrada’s deal essentially makes stronger performances in the Summer League all the more important as he begins his professional career. Detroit’s Summer League schedule: July 13 vs. Philadelphia 76ers July 15 vs. Houston Rockets July 16 vs. Chicago Bulls July 19 vs. New York Knicks

Brandon Miller — Charlotte Hornets

Last season with Charlotte: 17.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44.0% FG, 37.3% 3PT After being drafted with the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller had an outstanding rookie season with Charlotte, earning NBA All-Rookie First Team honors and being named Rookie of the Month on three occasions. Miller’s already sizeable role only increased after Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball suffered a season-ending ankle injury and veteran Terry Rozier was traded to the Miami Heat. Miller’s multi-level scoring and skill helped him set games on fire at times last season. He logged a career-high 35 points against the Indiana Pacers and even had a perfect half, shooting 10-for-10 from the field for 26 points against the Orlando Magic on April 6. Miller played over 30 minutes and averaged 17.3 points per game in last year’s Summer League. This year’s competition will present him an opportunity to showcase what he’s improved in the offseason before he begins his second NBA campaign as one of the Hornets’ top options as they continue their rebuild. Charlotte’s Summer League schedule: July 13 vs. New York Knicks July 16 vs. Denver Nuggets July 17 vs. Boston Celtics July 19 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Keon Ellis — Sacramento Kings

Last season with Sacramento: 5.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.5 apg, 46.1% FG, 41.7% 3PT After initially struggling for minutes, Ellis became a consistent rotation piece for the Kings and made a massive jump in his second season after he went undrafted out of UA in 2022. Ellis went from appearing in just 16 games in 2022-23 to playing in 57, including 21 starts. In addition to his per-game marks, Ellis set a career-high in scoring with 26 points against the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder on April 9. He logged career highs in almost every statistical category this season and averaged 10.5 points and nearly four rebounds a game in April. Ellis is proof that strong performances at the NBA’s lower levels including the Summer League and G League can pay off. He went from bouncing between the G League with the occasional NBA appearance to becoming an impact rotation player in Sacramento. He should be a top contributor alongside other Kings youngsters in the Summer League this year. Ellis will also roll into the Las Vegas summer league with some momentum after the Kings participated in the California Classic. Ellis logged three double-digit scoring outings, including a 30-point game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Sacramento’s summer league schedule: July 12 vs. Memphis Grizzlies July 15 vs. Utah Jazz July 17 vs. New York Knicks July 18th vs. Washington Wizards

Noah Clowney — Brooklyn Nets

Last season with Brooklyn (23 games): 5.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.8 apg, 53.8% FG, 36.4% 3PT Alabama’s other first-round pick from the 2023 draft, Clowney proved the Nets were right to take him at No. 21 overall. He had several strong moments last season, including 14 points against the Milwaukee Bucks in just his second NBA appearance. He also set his NBA career high with a double-double that included 22 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes of action against the Indiana Pacers in April. The former Alabama forward also dominated in the G League for Brooklyn’s affiliate the Long Island Nets. He started 19 games, averaging 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest. With Brooklyn now in rebuild mode, Clowney will likely see a bump in minutes and NBA appearances next season and has the chance to blossom into a solid rotation piece and even a starter down the road. Brooklyn’s Summer League schedule: July 12 vs. Indiana Pacers July 14 vs. Los Angeles Clippers July 16 vs. New York Knicks July 18 vs. Orlando Magic

JD Davison — Boston Celtics

Last season with G League Maine: 20.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 8.6 apg, 45.1% FG, 26.6% 3PT Though Davison appeared in just 12 games for Boston last season, he still earned the most coveted honor in the NBA as the Celtics were crowned NBA Champions after a 4-1 dispatching of the Dallas Mavericks.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EcmFmdGVkIDUzcmQgb3ZlcmFsbCBvdXQgb2YgQWxhYmFtYSBpbiAy MDIyIGFuZCBub3cgTkJBIENIQU1QSU9OIGluIFllYXIgMi4uLiBKRCBEYXZp c29uISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUlliMTVaTk5lUSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JZYjE1Wk5OZVE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkJBIChATkJB KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05CQS9zdGF0dXMvMTgw Mjk2OTk5OTkyMzA4OTQ0NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDE4 LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Davison was also one of the outstanding players for the Maine Celtics, Boston’s G League affiliate. In addition to his solid offensive averages, Davison also racked up 1.5 steals per game, while 8.6 assists per contest ranked fifth in the G League among guards. He earned All-NBA G League Third Team honors and helped lead Maine to the G League Finals. Davison’s strong G League campaign earned him another two-way contract with Boston, which he will use along with Summer League as a chance to earn more NBA opportunities next season. Boston’s Summer League schedule: July 13 vs. Miami Heat July 15 vs. Los Angeles Lakers July 17 vs. Charlotte Hornets July 19 vs. Dallas Mavericks

Kira Lewis Jr. — Houston Rockets

Last season with New Orleans, Toronto and Utah (28 games): 3.2 ppg, 0.9 rpg, 1.3 apg Lewis bounced around in the NBA last season. He started the campaign with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played in 15 games before being dealt to the Indiana Pacers and then immediately flipped to the Toronto Raptors. Lewis made just one appearance for Toronto before he was traded to the Utah Jazz, where he found his footing coming off the bench. He played in 12 games for Utah, averaging 3.8 points, one rebound and 1.6 assists per game. In 10 G League games for both Raptors 905 and the Birmingham Squadron, Lewis averaged 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Lewis signed with the Rockets Summer League camp roster this offseason and will look to find his footing after struggling with injuries to start his career. Houston's Summer League schedule: July 12 vs. Los Angeles Lakers July 14 vs. Washington Wizards July 15 vs. Detroit Pistons July 18 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Reese — Portland Trail Blazers

Last season with G League Rip City: 13.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 44.2% FG, 41.5% 3PT Reese did not make an NBA appearance last season but had some strong performances with Portland’s G League affiliate the Rip City Remix. In addition to his double-digit scoring average and solid shooting percentages, Reese also racked up 1.5 blocks per game. The Summer League will provide Reese another opportunity to continue proving his value at the G League level. Trail Blazers Summer League Schedule: July 13 vs. San Antonio Spurs July 15 vs. Philadelphia 76ers July 16 vs. Washington Wizards July 19 vs. Charlotte Hornets

Jaden Shackelford — Oklahoma City Thunder

Last season with G League Oklahoma City: 13.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.6 apg, 38.4% FG, 35.7% 3PT Shackelford also did not make an NBA appearance last season but was one of the top contributors for the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate. In his second season with the Blue, Shackelford played 34 games, helping his side win its first G League championship. His strong scoring will be featured prominently in this year’s summer league, a competition Shackelford has become accustomed to in his early pro career. In four games in the 2023 Summer League, Shackelford averaged 8.5 points, 1.5 assists and 1.3 rebounds. Those averages will likely take a jump after an improved second season in the G League. Oklahoma City Summer League schedule: July 13 vs. Toronto Raptors July 15 vs. Miami Heat July 17 vs. Phoenix Suns July 19 vs. Golden State Warriors

Charles Bediako — Orlando Magic